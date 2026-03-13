“This decline in tourism does nothing to improve Madeira’s image.”

Trash tourism or new residents of the island. ?

The PPM Madeira party, through a press release, expressed its “concern” regarding recent news reports pointing to an alleged increase in sex tourism in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

Erotic session at a tourist spot in Madeira Images depicting several naked women at Cais do Sardinha are being widely circulated online.

The regional coordination of the party states that some of the information released indicates the possible involvement of minors in these practices, a situation which, if confirmed, could constitute the crime of sexual abuse of minors, as stipulated in article 171 of the Portuguese Penal Code.

“The PPM Madeira has been following with enormous concern the dissemination of these news reports indicating the growth of sex tourism in the Region,” the party stated, adding that, if the presence of minors in these situations is confirmed, “we will be facing a crime of pedophilia.”

The regional structure of the PPM is equally concerned about information indicating that many of the women associated with these practices are immigrants, acknowledging that the potential involvement of human trafficking for sexual exploitation may also be a factor.

“The Madeira PPM completely repudiates these practices,” he stressed, demanding that “urgent measures” be taken to resolve this “shameful situation” for our Region.

From Diário Notícias

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