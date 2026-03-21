Videos illustrate the force of the meteorological phenomenon that hit Porto Santo this Friday.

Images are multiplying that illustrate the intensity of the “extreme phenomenon associated with a convective cell,” which hit Porto Santo yesterday in the late afternoon for about 20 minutes. The images shared with DIÁRIO show the force of the wind.

What many described as a ‘tornado’ ended up causing a total of 25 incidents on the golden island. Several outdoor seating areas were affected, with the wind dragging tables and chairs, and there are also reports of fallen trees and damage to infrastructure such as broken windows.

According to the Regional Civil Protection Service, the weather situation eventually normalized and no casualties were reported, only material damage.

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