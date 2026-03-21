Manta census postponed in Madeira due to bad weather.

The bad weather affecting the region this weekend has led the Portuguese Society for the Study of Birds (SPEA) to postpone the event to Saturday and Sunday, March 28th and 29th.

Those interested in joining this citizen science project can register through SPEA Madeira’s channels.

Each volunteer will travel through a specific area, by car, bicycle, or on foot, and count the number of blankets they find along the way. This is an activity that can be done with family or friends, enjoying contact with nature.

According to SPEA, “the common buzzard (Buteo buteo harterti) is a subspecies that only exists in Madeira,

“easily identified from a distance by its characteristic flight.” Furthermore, this species “frequently glides in circles at high altitudes, using updrafts of warm air,” and can be observed throughout the island of Madeira, from forested areas to coastal areas, passing through pastures and even in urban areas.

More information and registration details can be found at spea.pt.

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