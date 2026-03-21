Rúben Aguiar has until May 18th to ‘move’ to prison.

A date has been set for Rúben Aguiar to leave home and remove his electronic monitoring bracelet, in order to spend some time in prison. By May 18th, he will have to be transferred to a prison facility to serve his six-year prison sentence.

News reported by Correio da Manhã reveals that “all appeals have been exhausted” and the singer from Madeira “failed to convince the judges, particularly those of the higher courts,” so “he will have to go to jail.”

It should be recalled that in 2023 he ran over a man at a gas station in Alcochete, and was subsequently charged with attempted murder.

From Jornal Madeira

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