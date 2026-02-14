“Expelled from the United Kingdom, he lives in Madeira, promoting violence against infidels on social media.”

A man originally from Madeira, who served a prison sentence in the United Kingdom between 2014 and 2016 and was expelled from that country for reasons related to radicalization, is being accused in Portugal of committing four terrorism offenses, including incitement and glorification of violent acts.

According to the Jornal de Notícias, the individual, who reportedly converted to Islam while serving a prison sentence, is using digital platforms to incite violent acts against so-called “infidels.”

The case is among the most highlighted news stories in the national press this Saturday.

From Diário Notícias

