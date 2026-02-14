Day with planes diverted to Porto Santo

Yesterday turned out to be a difficult day for many, with some diverted flights and many delays, as flights waited in the air to land.

Three more aircraft landed in the afternoon of yesterday in Porto Santo, including an easyJet plane which, according to what DIÁRIO has learned, suffered a technical malfunction. One of the aircraft’s rear wheels was damaged while attempting to land in Madeira.

A Discover Airlines plane flying from Frankfurt to Madeira landed in Porto Santo due to a medical emergency.

Also another Jet2 plane had landed. With these landings throughout the day in Porto Santo, DIÁRIO has learned that hundreds of passengers have already disembarked, some of whom have decided to spend the night in hotels, while others will travel to Madeira on the Lobo-marinho ship last night.

Today the wind is much calmer, and things should settle nicely for a while.

