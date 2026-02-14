1,700 revelers liven up the allegorical parade in Funchal

The highlight of the Carnival festivities takes place tonight in Funchal, with the dazzling Carnival Parade, which transforms the center of the Madeiran capital into an unforgettable spectacle of colors, glitter and animation.

This year’s parade features around 1,700 revelers, dressed in dazzling costumes adorned with stones, feathers, and plenty of glamour, accompanied by more than a dozen floats that promise to fill the avenue with great creativity.

The procession begins at 8 pm on Avenida Francisco Sá Carneiro, passing through Rotunda Francisco Sá Carneiro, Avenida do Mar and Avenida das Comunidades Madeirenses (south lane), until Praça da Autonomia.

Before the show begins, the audience can enjoy moments of pure fun provided by the Sweet Dancers.

Check out the order and themes of the participating groups:

João Egídio Rodrigues – ’50 Anos Dourados’

Animad – ‘Cosmos’

Império da Ilha – ‘Arautos do Futuro’

Fitness Team – ‘Rose Glow’

Tramas e Enredos – ‘TerraMaréa’

Batucada da Madeira – ’50 Anos de Glória e Luz’

Palco D’Emoções – ‘Madeira, Filha do Vulcão, Mãe da Autonomia’

Cariocas – ‘Revolução do Samba na Madeira’

Nuvem d’Afectos – ‘Raízes da Liberdade: A Labuta’

Caneca Furada – ‘Guardiões da Liberdade’

Malta do Furor – ‘Madeirensidade’

Poeira D’Enigmas – ‘Um Eco para a Libertação’

Geringonça – ‘Mil e uma Noites no Atlântico’

Sorrisos de Fantasia – ‘Madeira, nas Asas da Liberdade’

