Half an hour of torrential rain in Porto Santo.

22 mm in 30 minutes and a peak of 10 mm in 10 minutes during an episode of extreme intensity.

An episode of very intense rainfall, recorded in the early evening of Friday in Porto Santo, was marked by high values ​​in short periods of time, with 22 liters per square meter (millimeters) accumulated in just 30 minutes.

During the most intense period, 10 millimeters of rain were recorded in just 10 minutes, highlighting the torrential nature of the phenomenon. Considering the persistence of the precipitation, the accumulated rainfall in one hour reached extreme values, clearly above the thresholds usually used for issuing weather warnings.

According to the criteria of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), defined based on hourly accumulations, the intensity observed in this episode is compatible with orange warning levels for the one-hour interval.

The event resulted from convective downpours, characterized by high intensity and short duration, often associated with atmospheric instability.

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