Campo de Baixo school closed for repairs after tornado in Porto Santo

The primary school with preschool in Campo de Baixo, Porto Santo, is closed for repairs to the damage caused by the tornado that occurred yesterday afternoon, Friday.

According to the statement released by the Regional Secretariat for Education, Science and Technology, “it is expected that, after the interventions already underway, its operation will resume next Wednesday.”

The statement indicates that “the school in question has approximately 100 children, distributed across a preschool classroom and the remaining years of the different grades of the first cycle of basic education.”

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