IPMA places the Madeira archipelago under orange warning for rain.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has intensified its weather warnings for the Madeira archipelago to the orange level due to the forecast of precipitation, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms.

For the entire region – north coast, south coast, Porto Santo and mountainous regions – an orange warning is in effect between 10:32 PM this Saturday, March 21st, and 9 AM tomorrow (UTC time), indicating a high risk associated with heavy showers.

The orange warning indicates a moderate to high risk weather situation, with a possibility of 21 to 40 millimeters of rain in a single hour. The national weather service recommends monitoring the information.

The alert level drops to a yellow warning, from 9 am to 6 pm this Sunday, March 22nd, maintaining the forecast of showers, occasionally heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms, but with a lower degree of severity.

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