At least 70 flights cancelled this Thursday in Madeira

The bad weather gave way briefly, allowing for 16 arrivals and 16 departures, despite the delay.

At least 70 flights to and from Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo were cancelled this Thursday, April 9th.

As previously reported by DIÁRIO, the operational capacity of the Santa Cruz runway was severely affected by the weather conditions, particularly the strong winds in the area. To date, 37 arrivals and 33 departures have been cancelled.

Nevertheless, between 4pm and 10:30 pm today, the bad weather briefly eased, allowing for 16 landings and 16 departures, despite the delay.

Hopefully tomorrow will be slightly better, and more flights will land, but still some problems and delays.

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