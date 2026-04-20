Traffic congestion and congested paths in Santana hinder access to tourist attractions.

Achada do Teixeira, in Santana, presents an unusual scene for this time of day, considering that the lines of parked vehicles along the road stretch for several kilometers, as can be seen in one of the images taken at the scene. Speaking to JM, a tourism professional revealed that it is practically impossible to reach the parking area in Achada do Teixeira, where there is a designated parking lot.

According to the same source, the area is completely saturated, with rental cars predominating, while many vehicles associated with organized tourist groups have difficulty reaching the top. This situation ends up harming other visitors, who face greater difficulties in parking and accessing pedestrian paths.

In the Pico das Pedras area, the scenario is repeated, showing a significant increase in traffic on the trails and irrigation channels of the region. On the other hand, hiking in the Santana area has become a complicated task throughout the day.

Further down, in Ribeiro Frio, the Balcões trail was experiencing high traffic this Monday, making circulation almost impossible. In an image sent to JM, it is possible to see long lines of tourists at the entrance to the trail. While some head towards the viewpoint, others begin their return journey to the road, contributing to the congestion.

The increased demand for these locations once again highlights the tourist pressure in the island’s most emblematic areas, raising challenges in terms of parking management and pedestrian circulation.

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