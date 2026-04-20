Dust remains suspended in the air as the temperature drops.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) forecasts for this Monday, April 20th, a slight drop in temperature, suspended dust, periods of very cloudy skies, and the possibility of showers starting in the afternoon.

The wind is expected to blow weakly to moderately (10 to 30 km/h) from the south quadrant, occasionally blowing strongly (up to 50 km/h), with gusts up to 80 km/h, in the highlands until early morning, gradually shifting to the west quadrant from the afternoon onwards.

Temperatures will range between 16 and 22 ºC in Funchal and between 15 and 21 ºC in Porto Santo.

The dust from the Sahara will start to clear from tomorrow.

Temperatures are expected to drop further as the week goes on, with a cold front passing, also bringing the return of some rain.

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