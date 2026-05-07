Video Below.

The campaign ‘Explore. Respect. Preserve.’, launched in November 2025 by the Madeira Promotion Association (AP-Madeira), which calls for the adoption of conscious and responsible behaviors, both by travelers and the local community in the Madeira destination, is now entering a new communication phase with the launch of the project’s official video.

In 60 seconds, the video follows a visitor’s journey through Madeira, highlighting responsible and conscious attitudes – from parking in appropriate locations to taking a nature walk on a classified hiking trail, always with total respect for the archipelago’s natural heritage.

Throughout this narrative, the harmonious relationship with the local community is also valued, whether through a cordial attitude towards tourism professionals in various services, or through involvement with the population in moments of conviviality and recreational activities.

Madeira lives through its landscapes and its people. Following guidance, staying aware of your surroundings, and respecting local traditions are signs of truly valuing the destination. 🌿

During your stay, take part with awareness and respect. 💚

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