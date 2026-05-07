The south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira are under a yellow warning for precipitation.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has placed the south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira Island under a yellow warning for precipitation this Friday, May 8th.

According to the alert issued, the warning for precipitation is valid between midnight and 6 am for the southern coast and mountainous regions.

In addition to the rain, IPMA has placed mountainous regions under a yellow warning for wind until 3 pm tomorrow.

The national weather service indicates that rainfall will be heavy at times, while winds are expected to gust up to 95 km/h.

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