Christmas lights will add colour to Funchal between 1 December and 8 January

Christmas lights will color the main avenues and arteries in the center and surroundings of Funchal, Madeira, between December 1st and January 8th, the Regional Secretariat for Economy, Tourism and Culture announced today.

In information sent to the Lusa agency, the regional secretariat highlights that the lighting covers the main avenues and arteries of all parishes in Funchal, including public buildings, monuments, squares, plazas, churches, fortresses, palaces, riversides and gardens.

The lights will come on at 6pm and will be off at 1am on most days, except on 23rd, 24th and 31st December, when the lights will be switched off at 6am, and on 25th and 30th December at 4am.

The “Celestial Path of Storms” will be created at Cais do Funchal, an “immersive and innovative installation, using augmented reality technology”, highlights the ministry.

“Visitors will be able to hear, see and interact with the help of their mobile phones and direct interactions. Along this path there will be ‘clouds’ that change color, curtains of lights that will imitate falling rain, ‘stars’ that shine and even ‘lightning’. At the end of the path there will be a grand ‘sun’”, is described in the note.

Technology and human interaction will also be present in other arteries of the city, with motion sensors and the possibility of controlling colors, for example.

In the central area of ​​Funchal, on Rua Fernão de Ornelas and adjacent areas, as well as in the Municipal Garden, the lights are inspired by the Cleopatra-da-Madeira butterfly, “a species endemic to the island that has the unique characteristic of being luminous and fluorescent”.

“The entire project was designed with original pieces, following the highest criteria of aesthetics and creativity, quality and diversity of motifs, while maintaining the traditional, religious and regional nature of Madeira’s Christmas celebrations”, says the Tourism Department.

An interactive Christmas tree will once again be installed in Praça do Povo, measuring 30 meters, which will feature “flying pieces simulating an enormous musical score” inside and an augmented reality experience.

In Praça Colombo there will be a 3D installation, “simulating a stylized Christmas ball and tree, which will serve as a ‘photopoint’”, while Praça CR7 and Avenida Sá Carneiro will be filled with Christmas elements associated with the theme of the sea.

According to the regional executive, Avenida Sá Carneiro will have an installation with luminous jellyfish, forming a ceiling along 180 meters, and in Praça CR7 “there will be two walls filled with jellyfish similar to those on the avenue”.

The Regional Government has launched two public tenders, worth a total of 3.6 million euros (excluding VAT), for the design, construction, assembly and dismantling of Christmas and New Year’s Eve lighting in 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 and Carnival lighting in the next two years.

The Regional Secretariat for Tourism highlights that “the technology and equipment used will be environmentally friendly, low consumption and recyclable, such as the exclusive use of LED (light transmitting diode), respecting the highest standards of energy efficiency and environmental sustainability”.

The Ministry adds that the tender specifications contemplated “once again the reduction of energy consumption and the introduction of innovative and sustainable technologies capable of simultaneously guaranteeing not only the surprise effect, but also sustainability with regard to the materials/equipment used”.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...