Ponta do Sol’s ‘Christmas Village’ will have a month of festivities

Ponta do Sol is preparing to host another edition of the ‘Vila Natal’, one of the most emblematic events in the Region, which will take place from December 6th to January 6th. For a month, the village will be the stage for lots of music, culture and celebration of traditions that mark this festivity.

The streets of Ponta do Sol will be decorated with Christmas decorations and nativity scenes that reveal the history and local traditions, preserved and promoted by the municipality over the years.

The official opening of the event will be on December 6th, with the switching on of the Christmas lights at 7pm, followed by a performance by the popular entertainment group Seca Pipas at 7:30pm.

One of the most anticipated moments is the arrival of Santa Claus, which will take place on Saturday, December 7th, promising to bring joy to children and adults alike. Visitors will also be able to enjoy the typical aromas and flavors of the season at the food and drink stalls, as well as buy gifts at the Special Christmas Market.

For more information and to follow all the news about the event, visit the official ‘Vila Natal 2024’ website

