More than 30 flights affected at Madeira Airport.

By 7 pm on Tuesday, May 5th, Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo Airport had registered 31 affected flights, including cancellations and diversions, on a day marked by operational constraints.

According to information available on the ANA Aeroportos website, between departures and arrivals, 17 flights were cancelled, seven of which were departures and ten arrivals. Regarding diverted flights, there were 14 such cases. The aircraft were diverted to the airports of Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Porto Santo, Tenerife, Lanzarote and Las Palmas.

Among the affected flights are connections to various national and European destinations, including Lisbon, Porto, London, Paris and Frankfurt, involving different airlines.

Throughout the day, some flights managed to land with delays, while others ended up being canceled or diverted, causing disruptions to the travel plans of hundreds of passengers.

As previously reported today by DIÁRIO, the disruptions are due to adverse weather conditions, with poor visibility in the approach area to the runway, a low cloud ceiling, and precipitation creating a curtain of rain.

Currently, several aircraft are on standby, performing air circulation maneuvers while awaiting authorization and conditions to land, in an attempt to avoid further cancellations/diverted flights and ensure the safety of operations.

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