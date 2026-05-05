It’s ‘raining’ inside the Porto Santo airport terminal

The airport in Porto Santo, specifically its terminal, is in poor condition.

It has been raining inside the infrastructure for quite some time now, a situation that repeats itself whenever the rainfall is more intense.

DIARIO has known for a long time that those in charge at VINCI have known that whenever it rains more heavily, the station floor gets wet in some places.

In other situations of bad weather, especially heavy rain, this problem occurs and is almost always commented on by passengers, both locals and tourists.

At a time when there is talk of building a new terminal — which, for many, should already be underway — some argue that it would be a priority to resolve the problems of the current infrastructure before moving on to a new one.

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