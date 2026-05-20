PCP denounces “price speculation” and “distribution profits” in Funchal.

The PCP-Madeira held a meeting with workers near the Continente supermarket on Rua do Seminário, in Funchal, denouncing what it considers to be the increase in profits of large distribution companies at the expense of price speculation and precarious employment.

In a statement sent to the media, Ricardo Lume, a member of the Central Committee of the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP), highlighted that Madeira is the region of the country where the prices of essential goods, housing, and inflation in general have risen the most. As an example, he pointed to Sonae’s profits in 2024: 247 million euros, an increase of 11% compared to the previous year, with a turnover exceeding 11 billion euros.

The party criticizes both the Regional Government, for not setting maximum prices for essential goods, and the Government of the Republic, for lowering taxes on large companies and moving forward with changes to labor legislation that, in its view, facilitate dismissals and generalize precarious employment.

The Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) is calling for participation in the general strike on June 3rd, which it considers an opportunity for workers to reject “the policy of exploitation and impoverishment”.

From Diário Notícias

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