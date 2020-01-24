The banana from Madeira is highlighted on social networks because of a campaign to eliminate plastic promoted by Continente hypermarkets.

The #bomparaportugal campaign aims to eliminate 11 tons of plastic per year, by the Portuguese hypermarket chain.

Madeira bananas are sold in small bunches bandaged with self-adhesive tapes bearing the ‘Madeira Product’ seal and a reference to GESBA, the banana sector management company in the Region.

The fruit grouped together will dispense with the use of the usual plastic bags available to customers in the fruit shop area.

Taken from JM