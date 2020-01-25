The English company TRG Concessions has opened a new Burrito restaurant and bar in the north terminal of Gatwick Airport, whose managers are from Madeira Island.

Cláudio Martins is the main manager of this new restaurant unit and is a native of the parish of Ponta Delgada, municipality of São Vicente.

The Madeiran has lived in the United Kingdom for about 14 years and leads a team of 50 employees, most of whom are from Madeira.

The kitchen is led by Samuel Rodrigues, a young Portuguese-descendant (born in Venezuela, son of natural parents in the parish of São João, municipality of Ribeira Brava) and who has now chosen to work in England in view of the problems in Venezuela.

The new bar and restaurant is based on a concept of Mexican cuisine. The first barburrito opened in Toronto in 2005, with the intention of offering high-quality, fresh and fast Tex-Mex food.

Taken From DN