A large fire is going on in Pico Ferreiro, in the Apresentação area, in Ribeira Brava.

The Firemen of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol have already been alerted and are at the scene.

An intense column of smoke is visible from a long distance.

According to DIÁRIO, several fires are active in the municipality of Ribeira Brava. In addition to the fire at Pico Ferreiro, there is another fire in the Trompica area .

Taken from Diário Notícias