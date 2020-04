61 tests have already been carried out on elderly home users in Câmara de Lobos, 54 of which were negative, announced the vice president of IASaúde, Bruna Gouveia, at the press conference that is taking place. The other tests already carried out are awaiting results and it is also foreseen “the evaluation of employees that is currently underway”.

This is the Atalaia Living Care of Câmara de Lobos, a unit that is close to the Nova Cidade Apartments.

From DN