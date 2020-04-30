“Next week, the Government will carefully assess the evolution of the pandemic in the Region. If the evolution turns out to be unfavorable, we will not hesitate for a moment to take the measures to ensure its reversal,” said Miguel Albuquerque.

If the evolution proves favorable, there will be new measures of deflation, he guaranteed.

However, the prohibition of gatherings is anticipated under any circumstances and the use of a protective mask continues to be recommended.

Nursing home visits are still prohibited and the mandatory quarantine is maintained.

The minister also explained that all schools in the Region will remain closed in May.

From JM