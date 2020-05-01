The ‘Stay home now. Dream online. Visit us later! ‘ (“Stay at Home. Dream online. Visit us later!” Translated to Portuguese) was launched last April 20th and already has almost half a million views on Youtube, in the video published on the Visit Madeira channel with its English version.

This video, which you can watch below, is followed by 11 short films about activities and experiences, which can be practiced in Madeira and Porto Santo and which are being published throughout April and May, as well as nine static, complementary visuals. to the campaign, which will merge with the videos, for a total of 20 different experiences. Two of these videos were published in the last few days, inviting you to dream, for now, about the levadas and beaches in the Region.