A fishing boat sank, last night, after hitting a rock in Porto de Abrigo do Porto Moniz. Of the 8 crew members, one had to receive hospital treatment for minor injuries.

The boat is carrying 6 tons of fuel and there is a fear of spillage, although the containers or not leaking at the moment.

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal meanwhile canceled the warning of bad weather at sea, which over the past few days has been in force on the north coast and in Porto Santo.

Photos Victor Hugo, Diário Notícias