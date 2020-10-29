Waves flood SeixalTobi Hughes29th October 20200 viewsMadeira News1 Comment0 views 0 The rough seas and big waves on the north coast surprised some customers at the bar lounge at club naval in Seixal. The waves flooded the outside area, but caused no damage. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related