‘Sea Dream 1’ made a stopover in the Port of Funchal on October 24th and is the first cruise to operate in the Caribbean since the beginning of the pandemic.

It is a severe setback for the cruise industry. The ‘Sea Dream 1’, a ship that passed through the Port of Funchal on 24 October, on a scale that lasted just over six hours, currently has five infected people on board after an outbreak of covid-19 was detected among passengers, CNN advances.

Anchored in Barbados, in the Caribbean, since Wednesday, the ‘Sea Dream 1’ currently has 53 passengers and 66 crew members on board. The American television station reports that the company has already reacted in a statement and mentions that all guests and crew are quarantined in their rooms.

“The ship’s medical team tested all crew members and all tests were negative. ‘Sea Dream’ is currently testing all guests again,” the company statement said. Company employees are currently awaiting approval from the Barbados government to land.

It should be remembered that when this cruise ship passed through Madeira, the Regional Government did not allow its 31 passengers to disembark at the Port of Funchal. Only four, which had the archipelago as their final destination, were allowed to leave ‘Sea Dream 1’.

From Diário Notícias