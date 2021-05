The daily bulletin of the Regional Health Directorate advances with 22 new cases of infection with Covid-19 this Sunday, all of which are locally transmitted and the majority linked to positive cases already identified. It also refers to the recovery of 14 patients. In this sense, the number of active cases is now 266.

There are 15 patients with Covid-19 admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, four in the intensive care unit.

From Diário Notícias