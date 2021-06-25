Due to the appearance of some cases of Covid-19 in the municipality of Calheta, originating from imported cases, the City Council of Calheta decided to postpone the event that would take place this weekend in Porto de Recreio.

The decision came after talks between the municipality and the regional health authorities, bearing in mind that what matters, at this time, is to ensure all the conditions for the situation to evolve favorably.

The initiative organized by the City Council and Rádio Calheta would be a symbolic way of marking the 519th anniversary of the Municipality and the 20 years of existence of the local Radio, while it was intended to provide a stage for local groups after a complicated period also for these professionals. The event, which started today and lasted until Sunday, is postponed to a date to be announced shortly.

From Jornal Madeira