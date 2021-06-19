There are, today, according to the Regional Directorate of Health, reporting 5 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM, so the region now counts 9573 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is 1 case imported from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region and 4 cases of local transmission, already associated with contacts of positive cases. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing

There are 69 active cases, of which 26 are imported cases and 43 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 4 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (4 people in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 12 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation. In total, there are 24 situations currently under consideration by the health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or to SESARAM, EPERAM. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

From Jornal Madeira