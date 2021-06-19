It is with “some concern” that the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, follows the evolution of the pandemic situation in the country, in particular, in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Lisbon.

Given the worsening health situation in the capital, Pedro Ramos concludes that the “health cordon in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Lisbon” proves that the situation “is not very healthy, it is worrying”, so much so that he is convinced that “the fourth wave in Portugal has begun”, reason to follow with special attention the evolution of the pandemic in the country, without losing sight of the monitoring of the situation of the other member states.

From Diário Notícias

It just seems never ending now, I think we will see another year wiped off, with people getting into worse and worse situations financially.

I will never fly again after this trip, at least for a couple of years, then I pray this will all be a bad memory. Its just a load of stress with all the tests, trying to keep safe, the cost and no set rules, as its always different stories from all sides.

Plus a huge money making con with the tests, I did my day two test after arriving in the UK, but I never received any results, emails have been unanswered, plus I could have got anyone to take the test for me, so there is no control at all. Now I have brought another PCR test to do before I leave, as I just didn’t want to take the risk of them not letting me on the flight, again I could get anyone to take this test for me then send it off, so it’s just a huge money making scam…

I really can’t wait to get back home, and take a deep breath.