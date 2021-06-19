  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

It is with “some concern” that the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, follows the evolution of the pandemic situation in the country, in particular, in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Lisbon.

Given the worsening health situation in the capital, Pedro Ramos concludes that the “health cordon in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Lisbon” proves that the situation “is not very healthy, it is worrying”, so much so that he is convinced that “the fourth wave in Portugal has begun”, reason to follow with special attention the evolution of the pandemic in the country, without losing sight of the monitoring of the situation of the other member states.

From Diário Notícias

It just seems never ending now, I think we will see another year wiped off, with people getting into worse and worse situations financially.

I will never fly again after this trip, at least for a couple of years, then I pray this will all be a bad memory. Its just a load of stress with all the tests, trying to keep safe, the cost and no set rules, as its always different stories from all sides.

Plus a huge money making con with the tests, I did my day two test after arriving in the UK, but I never received any results, emails have been unanswered, plus I could have got anyone to take the test for me, so there is no control at all. Now I have brought another PCR test to do before I leave, as I just didn’t want to take the risk of them not letting me on the flight, again I could get anyone to take this test for me then send it off, so it’s just a huge money making scam…

I really can’t wait to get back home, and take a deep breath.

Previous ArticleTracking at the Airport may be differentiated depending on the origin of the flight
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

5 Responses

  3. Alison Joan MacDonald Reply

    Absolutely agree with you Tobi. Hubby and I still waiting for Day 2 test results, got email to say they had been received, and our friends got theirs back and tested negative, but nothing for us. And that was from a government approved supplier with an email that just bounces back at me. I am sorry it has been so stressful for you, but a safe flight back to Madeira.

  4. Al Buntin Reply

    I tried to get some answers from my MP about the costs of testing, and basically was told is was up to the different companies involved to charge what they like. No government control. So I agree with you – it is good to have such tests in place,. but it is just a big money making scheme

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: