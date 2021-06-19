The regional secretary of Health does not exclude the possibility that the screening carried out on arrivals at airports in the Region may be differentiated between the PCR test and the rapid antigen test – as scheduled to take effect from 1 July – depending on the origin of the passenger .

With the epidemiological situation in the Lisbon region getting out of control, Pedro Ramos was asked about the possibility of the Regional Government continuing to maintain the requirement of PCR testing for disembarked travelers, but only for passengers on flights from risk areas, namely Lisbon, which is just the main source of air connections to the Region. Pedro Ramos did not commit himself, but he did not exclude this possibility either.

“I don’t know if the decision will change for everyone, if it will change only for some countries whose origins are in countries with an uncontrolled epidemiological situation,” he said.

For now, he prefers just to talk about monitoring the health evolution in the places of origin, also because, lately, most of the (few) positive cases identified in the Region have been imported cases.

Reason to reaffirm that “the positive evolution in the Region depends on the behavior of all of us, of our population”. Therefore, he defends the need to “massively test”, in order to “continue to monitor very rigorously, with great responsibility and allow greater mobility and an experience close to normal, but with control over the epidemiological situation”.

According to Pedro Ramos, “Madeira is one of the regions that tests the most in the European Union”, taking into account the “more than 200 thousand tests per 100 thousand inhabitants”.

From Diário Notícias