These two adorable little friendly doggies seem to have been abandoned in Sao Vincente, the police have put out an appeal and also the animal charity on that side of the island who I support a lot through my blog.
They are being fed by a couple at the moment, but they are unable to keep them.
Does anyone know whose dogs they are, or can anyone help with giving them a home.
It really is unbelievable this still happens all the time, and the government, police and charities don’t seem to be able to do anything about it. All the animal shelters are full or overfull on the island with unwanted dogs and cats.

Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. Nicky Reply

    If people don’t want these poor animals why can’t they just take them to an animal shelter. There is no shame in that and it’s the right thing to do. Hope these sweet dogs find the home they deserve. 🐶🐕

  2. Harry Johnston OBE Reply

    We know of this situation, these two little dogs are adorable, they are obviously a pair, we can’t take them as we are not full residents but anyone who could would not be disappointed.
    The shelter in SV is not only full but volunteers to their credit, have taken animals in but are getting overwhelmed, this needs a longer term approach and the support of the island government and people in general, see my response to other blog on a similar topic.

