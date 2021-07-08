These two adorable little friendly doggies seem to have been abandoned in Sao Vincente, the police have put out an appeal and also the animal charity on that side of the island who I support a lot through my blog.

They are being fed by a couple at the moment, but they are unable to keep them.

Does anyone know whose dogs they are, or can anyone help with giving them a home.

It really is unbelievable this still happens all the time, and the government, police and charities don’t seem to be able to do anything about it. All the animal shelters are full or overfull on the island with unwanted dogs and cats.