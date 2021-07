The Municipal Inspection of Funchal City Council ordered the removal of a ‘wall’ erected on Travessa João Caetano, in the Old Town of the city.

The local authority confirmed that this infrastructure was not authorized, so it should be removed today.

Some complaints were received about the lack of visibility that this wall was causing at the site, both for drivers going down Travessa João Caetano towards Rua D. Carlos I, and for passersby.

From Diário Notícias