The Regional Directorate of Health reported today 42 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM, so that the Region now counts 10,459 confirmed cases of covid-19.

There are 9 imported cases (6 from the UK, 2 from Spain and 1 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region) and 33 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

On the other hand, another 18 recovered cases should be noted. The RAM now counts 10,124 cases recovered from covid-19.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 75 deaths associated with covid-19.

There are 260 active cases, of which 90 are imported cases and 170 are local transmission.

Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  1. robduncan222 Reply

    I don’t understand how BA passengers are allowed to get on the plane at Heathrow. I thought that they all had to have a PCR test before they left UK?

  2. David Thomas Reply

    Because that’s the rules!!! You can join a flight from UK without a negative PCR test, and get tested at Madeira airport (isolating until you get emailed a negative test). BA understand this, EasyJet don’t! Look at VisitMadeira site that clearly explains rules for entry here. Of course by flying here without a negative test you run the risk you are positive. Then you get stuck here in isolation until you test negative. It’s really not very complicated and Tobi has written pages on this subject already.

    • George Nabbs Reply

      My apologies, I should have said apart from my comment on Easyjet everything else you said was correct.

  3. George Nabbs Reply

    I arrived in Madeira on July 5 from Bristol, where I was asked have you had a Covid test ? My answer was, no, I intend to have one at Funchal when I arrive. Thank you very much Sir. Have a good flight. As far as I know that has not changed.

