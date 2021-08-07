The Regional Directorate of Health reported today 42 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM, so that the Region now counts 10,459 confirmed cases of covid-19.

There are 9 imported cases (6 from the UK, 2 from Spain and 1 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region) and 33 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

On the other hand, another 18 recovered cases should be noted. The RAM now counts 10,124 cases recovered from covid-19.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 75 deaths associated with covid-19.

There are 260 active cases, of which 90 are imported cases and 170 are local transmission.