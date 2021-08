According to Idealista, the most expensive house in Madeira is located on Avenida Santo António for €3,500,000.

It is a one-story estate (5,560 m² built and 303 m² usable), consisting of six bedrooms, six bathrooms, garage, pool and garden.

According to Idealista, the most expensive house in the country (Portugal) is in Quinta do Lago and costs 20 million euros.

Algarve and Lisbon dominate the list of the most expensive houses in Portugal.

From Diário Notícias