Already counting down for the start of the Madeira Wine Rally, several cars continue to arrive at Porto do Caniçal which in the next few days will ‘parade’ along the Madeiran roads.

Remember that the premier race of regional motorsport is scheduled to start this Friday, August 6th, the day on which the 1st stage will take place.

See in the gallery below some images of the arrival of these vehicles on the island.

From Jornal Madeira