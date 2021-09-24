RECEIVE €5 FOR EVERY €50 IN PURCHASES AT FORUM MADEIRA

Until October 7th, the Shop& Enjoy campaign is back and Forum Madeira rewards all its visitors with €5 for every €50 on all their purchases, from Friday to Sunday! Afterwards, cash at one of the 47 participating stores, from Monday to Thursday.
Find out how the campaign works:
1. Shop – at all Forum Madeira stores, including the supermarket – between Friday and Sunday, and accumulate a minimum of €50.
2. For every €50 purchases, you are entitled to a €5 voucher. Exchange your receipts for vouchers at the Campaign Desk on floor 1, until:
· 26th of September, for purchases made from 24th to 26th of September.
· October 3rd, for purchases made from October 1st to 3rd.
- Cash out your €5 vouchers at one of the 47 participating stores, from Monday to Thursday:
· From the 27th to the 30th of September (only vouchers given on the 24th, 25th and 26th of September).
· From October 4th to 7th (only vouchers given on October 1st, 2nd and 3rd).