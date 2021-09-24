RECEIVE €5 FOR EVERY €50 IN PURCHASES AT FORUM MADEIRA

Until October 7th, the Shop& Enjoy campaign is back and Forum Madeira rewards all its visitors with €5 for every €50 on all their purchases, from Friday to Sunday! Afterwards, cash at one of the 47 participating stores, from Monday to Thursday.

Find out how the campaign works:

1. Shop – at all Forum Madeira stores, including the supermarket – between Friday and Sunday, and accumulate a minimum of €50.

2. For every €50 purchases, you are entitled to a €5 voucher. Exchange your receipts for vouchers at the Campaign Desk on floor 1, until:

· 26th of September, for purchases made from 24th to 26th of September.

· October 3rd, for purchases made from October 1st to 3rd.

Cash out your €5 vouchers at one of the 47 participating stores, from Monday to Thursday:

· From the 27th to the 30th of September (only vouchers given on the 24th, 25th and 26th of September).

· From October 4th to 7th (only vouchers given on October 1st, 2nd and 3rd).

