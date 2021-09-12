12 cases for this Friday.

According to the Regional Directorate of Health, Madeira has today another 12 cases of covid-19. These are one case imported from the UK and 11 cases of local transmission.

The Region now accounts for 11,639 confirmed cases of infection.

Currently, there are 85 active cases, of which 19 are imported and 66 are locally transmitted. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that six people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (six in Polyvalent Units and zero in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19). In addition, 15 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

There are 8 more recovered cases to report so the RAM now counts 11,479 recovered cases of the disease.

