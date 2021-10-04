HOUSE PRICES IN MADEIRA ROSE 17.4% IN THE LAST YEAR

House prices in the Autonomous Region of Madeira rose 17.4% in a year, considering data from September 2021 and the same month last year. According to the idealista’s price index, at the end of September 2021, buying a house had a cost of 1,884 euros per square meter (euro/m2). In relation to the quarterly variation, the increase was 5.5%.

According to Idealista, Funchal presented an increase of 11.3% costing the price of 2,076 euros per square meter. In the last year, prices fell in only one parish in Funchal: Imaculado Coração de Maria (-7.9%). On the other hand, the biggest increases were in the parishes of Santa Luzia (26.6%), Santo António (22.9%), São Pedro (18%) and São Roque (12.6%). The cheapest parishes to buy a house in Funchal are São Roque (1,449 euros/m2), Monte (1,538 euros/m2) and Santo António (1,654 euros/m2). On the other hand, the most expensive are Sé (2,396 euros/m2), São Martinho (2,332 euros/m2) and Santa Luzia (2,100 euros/m2).

In Porto Santo, prices rose 5.5% in the last 12 months, placing the price per square meter at €1,362.

Compared to the rest of the country, housing increased by 8.4% during the same period, standing at 2,266 euros/m2.

regions of Portugal

Over the past year, home prices have risen in all regions. The Autonomous Region of Madeira leads the list with an increase in the order of 17.4%, being the largest increase at the national level. This is followed by the Metropolitan Area of ​​Lisbon (10.1%), the Algarve (7.9%), the Center (7.8%), the North (7.1%), the Alentejo (5.8%) and the Autonomous Region of the Azores (4.7%).

The Metropolitan Area of ​​Lisbon, with 3,252 euros/m2, continues to be the most expensive region, followed by the Algarve (2,527 euros/m2), the North (1,914 euros/m2) and the Autonomous Region of Madeira (1,872 euros/m2). On the opposite side of the table are the Autonomous Region of the Azores (1,044 euros/m2), the Alentejo (1,088 euros/m2) and the Center (1,168 euros/m2), which are the cheapest regions.

Districts/Islands

Of the districts analyzed, the highest increases took place in Vila Real (19.9%), Ilha da Madeira (17.4%), Évora (14.7%), Setúbal (12.5%), Aveiro (12.4 %), Lisbon (10.2%) and Leiria (9.5%), Porto (8.4%), Faro (7.9%), Santarém (6.6%) and Castelo follow in the list White (6.1%). The less accentuated increases were in Beja (4.5%), Terceira Island (3.7%), Viseu (1.2%), Faial Island (0.9%) and Coimbra (0.7%).

In the opposite direction, they decreased in Portalegre (-5.9%), Bragança (-1.7%), Guarda (-1.2%) and Ilha do Pico (-1.1%).

It should be noted that the ranking of the most expensive districts to buy a house is led by Lisbon (3,601 euros/m2), followed by Faro (2,527 euros/m2), Porto (2,263 euros/m2), Madeira Island (1,884 euros/m2) and Setúbal (1,871 euros/m2), Buying a house in Aveiro costs 1,371 euros/m2, in Porto Santo 1,362 euros/m2, Leiria 1,245 euros/m2, Coimbra 1,192 euros/m2 and Braga 1,179 euros/m2.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...