Nights in tourist accommodation break record

Great news for Madeira and proves recovery is doing well. Just being on the island you can see how busy everywhere is still, and this looks set to continue for the rest of the year, with Christmas and New Year full booked in many places.

In September 2021, the number of guests entering tourist accommodation in the Autonomous Region of Madeira exceeded the pre-pandemic value.

The first data for the tourist accommodation sector in the Region, referring to the month of September 2021, show that 130.6 thousand guests should have entered regional establishments, which originated 765.7 thousand overnight stays, which corresponds to very year-on-year variations. expressive of +137.7% and +171.6%, respectively. In September 2020, the tourist activity registered only 55.0 thousand incoming guests and around 281.9 thousand overnight stays.

Making a comparison between September 2021 and September 2019, it is observed that the number of guests entering RAM increased by 1.2% and overnight stays, a drop of only 1.6%.

From January to September 2021, the tourist accommodation sector in RAM recorded 3.2 million overnight stays (+49.9% than in the same period of 2020 and -49.5% than in the first nine months of 2019) .

For the purposes of comparison with the data released by INE, it is necessary to exclude local accommodation with less than 10 beds, and according to this logic of calculation of results, overnight stays from tourist accommodation in the first nine months show an increase of 45.8% , a more expressive variation than that verified at the national level (+19.5%).

In the Region, overnight stays from residents in Portugal will have grown 89.4% relative to the same month of the previous year, reaching 191.6 thousand and representing 25.0% of the total, while those from residents abroad will have increased by 217.7% relative to September 2020, standing at 574.1 thousand. Note that compared to September 2019, the change in overnight stays produced by residents in Portugal was +66.3%, while in the case of residents abroad it stood at -13.4%. Guests entered, in September 2021, with residence in the country will have been 45,300, and residents abroad 85.3 thousand.

In the country, in September 2021, the domestic market contributed with 2.6 million overnight stays and increased 26.8%. External markets predominated for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic (weight of 54.2%) and totaled 3.0 million overnight stays (+100.7%).

From RTP Madeira

