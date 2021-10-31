TAP BRINGS LARGE AIRCRAFT TO MADEIRA TODAY

It is not the first time he has visited the Region, but TAP’s A330-900 always causes a sensation. The new generation device lands at 8:35 pm at Madeira Airport.

It should be remembered that the Airbus A330-900neo – the first was acquired by TAP in 2018 – has 298 seats arranged in a comfortable cabin configuration with three classes: 34 seats in executive, 96 in economy plus and 168 in economy class.

Just out of curiosity, the new Airbus A330-900 consume about 20% less fuel than our current fleet and offer more space for each passenger.

From Jornal Madeira

