‘Mein Schiff 3’ and ‘World Voyager’ complete the last stopovers of the month

For the first time in more than a year, the Port of Funchal today receives the cruise ship ‘Mein Schiff 3’, a giant with the Maltese flag but from the German company TUI Cruises, which due to its 293 meters in length and over 42 meters in length wide, draws attention to the south pier. In his company, an unexpected ‘World Voyager’.

After being refused a stopover in April last year because of the covid-19 cases, at a time when the ports of Madeira were already closed for calls, the third ‘Meu Navio’ (translated from the German language) already had coming to Madeira to see the sights but without docking.

