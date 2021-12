Bad weather at sea again made a ship that was heading to Porto do Caniçal diverge, this time the ‘Funchalense 5’, which came from Lisbon on its weekly route.

The ship even crossed Ponta de São Lourenço this morning, but shortly thereafter it turned around and headed for the north coast, since the state of the sea does not create conditions for safe approach and berthing.

The cargo ships ‘Monte Brasil’ and ‘Gas Alice’ have been in the same zone since Saturday and yesterday.

From Diário Notícias

