MADEIRA REGISTERS TODAY 163 NEW CASES OF COVID-19

At the conference taking place this afternoon at the Regional Health Secretariat, the Regional Health Secretary, Pedro Ramos, anticipated that the Region should register today 163 new cases of covid-19.

On the occasion, the government official revealed that 70% of these positives concern people with complete vaccination, which “means that these cases are a warning for navigation. We test, we are vaccinated, but we have to wear a mask if we want to be in any kind of interaction, whether social, family or professional”, he stressed.

Pedro Ramos also added that 40% of positive cases in the Region come from rapid tests. “40% of people are identified and isolated, preventing them from creating new transmission chains”, he concluded.

Numbers should be updated shortly for today.

Like this: Like Loading...