The tourist who had gotten lost while taking the route between Ribeiro Frio and Portela, was located by the PSP and is doing well.

The man, of French nationality, was lost for a few hours, after having left the normal trail and not being able to find his way.

In addition to a PSP rescue team, the Municipal Fire Department of Machico and the Forestry Police were also involved in the search.

From Diário Notícias

