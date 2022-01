Today there are 1839 new cases of Covid-19 in Madeira – 50 imported and 1789 of local transmission.

The number of recovered are 479, the active cases of infection 10,286.

There are 87 people admitted to the hospital, seven less than yesterday, but, on the other hand, there are 5 patients in Intensive Care, with two of those patients in a critical condition.

