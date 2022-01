Allegedly due to the poor visibility caused by the precipitation recorded this afternoon in the far east of Madeira, the TAP flight to Madeira (TP 1697) with scheduled arrival at 5:25 pm ended up being diverted, being on its way back to Lisbon, after an aborted attempt approaching the runway at Madeira international Airport.

This flight and the subsequent return movement, flight TP 1686, from Madeira, which was scheduled for 18:15, should be considered cancelled.

From Diário Notícias

